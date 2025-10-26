Nepal vs USA Live Streaming ICC CWC League 2: Where to Watch NEP vs USA in India, UK and USA Online?

Cricket 90 Overs, 8 Hours! Assam vs Services Ranji Trophy Encounter in Tinsukia ends in a Jiffy By Sauradeep Ash Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 10:40 [IST]

In one of the shortest first-class encounters in recent Ranji Trophy history, Services defeated Assam by eight wickets inside just 90 overs across two days at the Tinsukia District Sports Association Ground.

The game, part of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C 2025-26, witnessed a dramatic sequence of collapses and fiery bowling that compressed the four-day match into under six sessions.

After Assam opted to bat first, their innings lasted barely 17.2 overs, folding for 103 all out. Only Pradyun Saikia offered any resistance with a brisk 52 off 42 balls, while Riyan Parag chipped in with an attacking 36. Services' medium pacer Arjun Sharma was destructive, returning 5 for 46, supported by Mohit Jangra's 3 for 5 in a stunning spell of swing bowling.

In reply, Services also struggled as Riyan Parag produced a superb all-round performance, taking 5 for 25 with his fast off-breaks. Backed by Rahul Singh's 4 for 44, Assam bundled out Services for 108, earning a slender five-run lead after both sides collapsed in a similar fashion. Irfan Khan was the lone contributor for Services, scoring a patient 51 not out off 81 balls.

Under slightly brightening conditions in the second innings, Assam were unable to stabilize. Their batters once again succumbed to the moving ball, bowled out for 75 in 29.3 overs, handing Services a target of just 70 runs. Arjun Sharma (4/20) and Amit Shukla (3/6) ran through the Assam lineup, while only Sumit Ghadigaonkar resisted with a 72-ball 25.

Services made short work of the chase, reaching 73 for 2 in just 13.5 overs. Mohit Ahlawat remained unbeaten on 16, alongside *Ravi Chauhan (20)**, guiding the side home by eight wickets well before lunch on Day 2.

The collective duration of all four innings - 17.2, 29.2, 29.3, and 13.5 overs - added up to just 90 overs, making it one of the quickest finishes ever recorded in Ranji Trophy history where all four innings were completed.