Finch set to play third Test despite gruesome finger injury

Melbourne, December 21: Aaron Finch expects to be available for Australia's third Test against India despite suffering a gruesome finger injury in the second contest.

Scans showed that Finch suffered no fracture when taking a quick delivery from Mohammed Shami on his right index finger, which forced him to retire hurt.

Reports suggested that the wound was so bad that the bone had protruded his skin, but Finch looks set to play the crucial third Test in Melbourne in a series locked at 1-1.

"It's a finger that I've broken before in Sri Lanka a few years ago," Finch said.

"To have it hit three times pretty solid in a month, it just keeps blowing up.

"But it'll be no problem for the game."

Team-mate Peter Handscomb has found his place in the side come under fire after failing to score higher than 34 in four innings during the series.

Australia great Shane Warne has been among those to criticise Handscomb, but he came out in defence of his technique.

"Yeah, pretty much ," Handscomb said.

"It's my technique, I've had it for five years."

    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
