Aaron Finch scores 172 off 76 balls; highest T20I individual knock

Finch, whose surpassed his previous best of 156 against England in 2013, smashed 10 sixes and 16 fours before being hit wicket off the bowling of Blessing Muzarabani.

The 31-year-old put on a record opening stand of 223 with fellow opener D'Arcy Short, bettering the 171-run stand between New Zealanders Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson against Pakistan in 2016. Australia posted 229-2 in their 20 overs.

Australia had beaten Pakistan in the first match and Finch had said it was a pressure relieving experience after the miserable trip to England last month where they lost five ODIs and a T20I.

In the ODIs, Australia had also conceded the highest total in 50-over format to England - 481/6

"We had a disappointing tour of the UK. So it is great for us to get a nice start in the series ... The key message we've been talking about is doing the simple things well, stick to our strengths. And that probably got away from us in England," Finch had said after defeating Pakistan in the first match.

"The tone the bowlers set with the ball on a pretty good wicket was fantastic. To see them be aggressive and bowl fast was nice," said Finch.

"We just bowled aggressively and I hung on to some catches. You know how important it is to get wickets in the Powerplay in T20s.

"We've come here to win the series. We've been putting in plans, it did not come off in England. It was a pretty polished performance here," he said.

That win was Australia's first under the new coach Justin Langer and put an end to the team's six-match losing streak in limited-overs cricket.

Top 5 T20I knocks

Aaron Finch: 172 off 76 balls: Aus v Zim, Harare, 2018

Aaron Finch: 156 off 63 balls: Aus v Eng, Southampton, 2013

Glenn Maxwell: 145 off 65 balls: Aus v SL, Pallekele, 2016

Evin Lewis: 125 off 62 balls: WI v India, Kingston, 2017

Shane Watson: 124 off 71 balls: Aus v India, Sydney, 2016