Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Aaron Finch scores 172 off 76 balls; highest T20I individual knock

Aaron Finch smashes 172 off just 76 against Zimbabwe, the highest individual score in T20Is
Aaron Finch smashes 172 off just 76 against Zimbabwe, the highest individual score in T20Is

Harare, July 3: Australia's Aaron Finch smashed his own record for the highest individual score in a Twenty20 International on Tuesday (July 3), blasting 172 off 76 balls in a tri-series match against Zimbabwe in Harare.

Finch, whose surpassed his previous best of 156 against England in 2013, smashed 10 sixes and 16 fours before being hit wicket off the bowling of Blessing Muzarabani.

1
43576

The 31-year-old put on a record opening stand of 223 with fellow opener D'Arcy Short, bettering the 171-run stand between New Zealanders Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson against Pakistan in 2016. Australia posted 229-2 in their 20 overs.

Australia had beaten Pakistan in the first match and Finch had said it was a pressure relieving experience after the miserable trip to England last month where they lost five ODIs and a T20I.

In the ODIs, Australia had also conceded the highest total in 50-over format to England - 481/6

"We had a disappointing tour of the UK. So it is great for us to get a nice start in the series ... The key message we've been talking about is doing the simple things well, stick to our strengths. And that probably got away from us in England," Finch had said after defeating Pakistan in the first match.

"The tone the bowlers set with the ball on a pretty good wicket was fantastic. To see them be aggressive and bowl fast was nice," said Finch.

"We just bowled aggressively and I hung on to some catches. You know how important it is to get wickets in the Powerplay in T20s.

"We've come here to win the series. We've been putting in plans, it did not come off in England. It was a pretty polished performance here," he said.

That win was Australia's first under the new coach Justin Langer and put an end to the team's six-match losing streak in limited-overs cricket.

Top 5 T20I knocks

Aaron Finch: 172 off 76 balls: Aus v Zim, Harare, 2018

Aaron Finch: 156 off 63 balls: Aus v Eng, Southampton, 2013

Glenn Maxwell: 145 off 65 balls: Aus v SL, Pallekele, 2016

Evin Lewis: 125 off 62 balls: WI v India, Kingston, 2017

Shane Watson: 124 off 71 balls: Aus v India, Sydney, 2016

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Brazil v Belgium: All you need to know
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 16:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue