Abhimanyu Easwaran becomes first Indian cricketer to play first-class game at stadium named after him

Abhimanyu Cricket Academy Stadium is a playground built by Easwaran's dad, Ranganathan Parmeswaran Easwaran, who began construction for the training track in 2006.

There have been Instances of stadiums and pavilions being named after cricketers, but this will be the first time an Indian cricketer plays a first-class game in a stadium named after him.

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy may be the only one to have played at the venue - Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, renamed from Beausejour Cricket Ground, in Gros Islet, St Lucia - that was named after him.

Easwaran, who was part of the Indian squad that beat Bangaldesh 2-0 in the Test series last month, was emotional about the chance of playing at the venue, built by his dad.

"It is a proud moment for me to play a Ranji game at a ground where I have learnt all my cricket as a young boy," Abhimanyu told PTI.

"This is a result of his [Easwaran's] love and hard work and it is always a great feeling to come home, but once you are on the field, the focus is on winning the game for Bengal."

Easwaran also had fond memories of the ground which helped him develop his skills.

"I have fond memories of this ground, where I practiced hard. This place gave me the direction and skills to pursue the sport," Easwarn was quoted as saying by TOI.

The 27-year-old further added that the tight training schedule doesn't allow him much time as he would like to train in his favourite field, but he tries his best to train there for at least a few days in a year.

"I do try my best to be here for 20 to 25 days in a year. This ground makes me so nostalgic. But it is really the hard work of my father that has given me this opportunity," Easwaran added.