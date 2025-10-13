Cricket Abhimanyu Easwaran Exclusive: 'Selection is not in my Hands, Motivation never lacks for Bengal' By Sauradeep Ash Published: Monday, October 13, 2025, 11:13 [IST]

Abhimanyu Easwaran oozes class. The Bengal batter has risen through the ranks of domestic cricket and has been a prolific run scorer across tournaments.

Abhimanyu's first-class career is marked by remarkable consistency and skill. Having debuted for Bengal at 18, he has featured in over 100 first-class games, amassing more than 7,600 runs at an average of nearly 49, with 27 centuries and 32 half-centuries, including a highest score of 233.

Since 2021, his performance has peaked, scoring nearly 3,000 runs at an average above 61, making him arguably the most dependable opener in Indian domestic cricket. Beyond red-ball cricket, Easwaran also boasts solid records in List A matches, scoring over 3,850 runs at an average of 47, and showcasing some T20 proficiency as well.

Easwaran has been in and around the India A team frequently, where his figures remain impressive with an average above 42 in 26 matches and six centuries. However, despite this prolific domestic and A-team resume, he has yet to make his senior India Test debut, a point of frustration and patience mirrored in his demeanour.

As another Ranji Trophy season approaches, Abhimanyu had an exclusive interview with MyKhel, as the discussions encompassed his plans for Bengal, and the road ahead.

On Bengal and Ranji Preparation

Bengal will kickstart their Ranji Trophy journey from October 15 and they will be up against Uttarakhand in the first match. Ahead of the new season, the Bengal skipper bigs up the preparation, which included participation in the Buchi Babu tournament.

"The preparations have been wonderful. Our team has already played two tournaments. One, we played a Buchi Babu tournament and the other one was a tournament in Pondicherry. The boys have really worked hard, worked on the areas they wanted to. They have worked a lot on their game individually. And obviously, as a team, we have done a few things to get better as a unit."

The Bengal team has been privileged with a rich pace attack, and from this Ranji season, they are boosted with Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar. And Easwaran credits his pace trio, who will play a crucial part in the early stages of the season.

"We are very fortunate to have a bowling attack like that. Bengal played two finals in the last five seasons. And I think the biggest contribution has come from the fast-bowling unit. If all our fast bowlers are fit, I feel we have got the best fast-bowling unit in India."

Motivation never lacks to represent Bengal: Easwaran

From Dehradun to Bengal, Easwaran's journey has been a topsy-turvy one. As another chapter of Ranji Trophy begins, Easwaran is excited to don the Bengal shirt again, a dream which he has turned to reality.

"I think as far as motivation is concerned, when I first came to Bengal, when I first picked up a cricket bat, the dream was always to play for the country and win games and trophies for the country. But there is obviously a process to it. I started my journey with Bengal cricket around the age of 14, playing in the under-16 teams. Since then, it has been a privilege to represent my state, and I am genuinely excited and grateful to be playing for Bengal."

Selection is not in my hands: Easwaran

Despite being a top performer, Abhimanyu's elusive India debut is yet to arrive. He was part of the England series in the summer, but was denied an opportunity. And after that, Easwaran was discarded from the West Indies tour as selectors cited a lack of need for a third opener. But the player remains focused on Bengal and wants to think on the controllables.

"I think selection is something which is not in my hands. I am very excited for this Ranji Trophy season. I just want to give it my best. I want to give my best, both as an individual and as a captain, without aiming too far ahead. I take it one game at a time and try to contribute everything I can on the field. Motivation never lacks when you represent a team like Bengal. It was once a dream, and I am happy to be back playing for Bengal, super excited to start the season."

On Captaincy and Leadership

Bengal's performance in last year's Ranji Trophy was not up to the mark. As Abhimanyu leads them this term, the onus will be on the player to propel them across the formats. With the likes of Mohammed Shami, veteran Anustup Majumdar and others, Easwaran is surrounded by some excellent leaders. But when it comes to his own captaincy charisma, Abhimanyu speaks about communication.

"For me, one of the most important qualities as a captain is communication. I believe it's essential to clearly convey to every player what I expect from them and what their role in the team is. Having clear game plans and keeping the team united are also key. I don't follow any strict rules or set signs; I try to keep things simple and make the team comfortable.

At the same time, I always look for ways to bring out the best in each player, so that the team can win. You mentioned the pace bowling - it has been doing wonders for Bengal this domestic season."

The India Experience

Abhimanyu is yet to get the elusive Test cap, which perhaps he deserves more than many in the Indian team. But during his stint with the Indian team as a squad player, Easwaran says he had several takeaways. The Bengal captain takes pride in the way a young Indian team fought in England in the summer, under the captaincy of Shubman Gill.

"A lot of takeaways - To see a very young unit go out there and play the way we did, it was fantastic to watch. And to be part of such a team to draw a series in England was a great result to have. I mean, we still feel we had our chances where we could kill the series and win it. But we were really good.

I had a lot of chats with guys who were doing well. I had a lot of learnings, a lot of experience which I will keep with me. And if ever I get an opportunity to play in England again, I am sure I will use that and do well for my country."