Abhimanyu Mithun takes five wickets in an over, including hat-trick against Haryana in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

By
Karnataka pacer Mithun takes five wickets in an over
Surat, November 29: Abhimanyu Mithun, the Karnataka pacer, took five wickets in one over, including a hat-trick, against Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Friday (November 29).

Haryana were cruising at 192 for 3 with an over to go in the semi-final match at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium here. They might have hoped to have a one big final over and cross the 200-run mark to give Karnataka a stiffer target. But Haryana could only make 194 for eight after Mithun's magical spell. With this, Mithun also became the only bowler to take hat-trick in all three top domestic competitions - Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

But Mithun had other ideas. In the first ball of the over he removed a well-set Himanshu Rana, who was batting on 61 off 34 balls. In the second ball of the 19th over, Mithun jettisoned another set batsman Rahul Tewatia for 32. Sumit Kumar was his hat-trick victim when he holed out to Rohan Kadam in the deep.

Mithun made it four in four when he dismissed veteran spinner Amit Mishra off the first ball he faced. But the fifth ball became a wide but off final ball, Mithun took his fifth wicket when he ousted Jayant Yadav.

It may be ironic that Mithun's brilliant spell (5 for 39) came on a day when the news came out that he was summoned by the Central Crime Branch for questioning in connection with the spot-fixing scandal in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL).

Story first published: Friday, November 29, 2019, 17:08 [IST]
