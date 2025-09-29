Cricket Abhishek Sharma Discusses His Cricket Journey and Benefits of Not Being Fast-Tracked Abhishek Sharma reflects on his cricket career, highlighting how not being fast-tracked allowed him to develop his skills. He credits his time in domestic cricket for his recent success in the Asia Cup. By Mykhel Team Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 21:03 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

Abhishek Sharma, a key player in India's U-19 World Cup-winning squad, took over six years to join the senior team. Unlike some peers who quickly advanced, he values his gradual progress.

Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill, his former teammates, entered the national scene soon after the 2018 junior World Cup win. Abhishek believes his slower journey was beneficial.

The 25-year-old excelled in the recent Asia Cup, scoring 314 runs across seven matches with three half-centuries and an impressive strike rate nearing 200. "Some players join the team directly. I felt I needed to do everything to learn," he shared. His time in domestic cricket honed his skills and deepened his understanding of his game.

Focus on Skill Development

Abhishek appreciated the opportunity to refine his abilities over time. "I had ample time to experiment and improve my game," he noted. His recent performances highlighted his bat swing and strategic adjustments during aggressive play, even when defence was an option.

Reflecting on his T20 journey, Abhishek expressed optimism about the team's future. "Playing T20 made me ponder my entry into the team. This is just the start of our journey," he remarked confidently. Despite an early dismissal in the final against Pakistan, he maintained a striking rate above 200 against them.

Support from Team Leadership

Abhishek credited head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav for their support. "I've never felt pressure in matches. Gauti paaji and Surya paaji gave me freedom," he said. Their encouragement allowed him to take risks without fear of failure, crucial for his high-risk playing style.

He acknowledged that playing with such risk involves potential failures but praised the management's handling of those moments. "Their support is vital for my performance," he stated. The backing from team leaders has been instrumental in his ability to play confidently and effectively.

Abhishek's journey underscores the value of patience and development in cricket. His experiences in domestic cricket have shaped him into a formidable player, ready for international challenges. As he continues to grow, his story serves as an inspiration for aspiring cricketers aiming for gradual yet steady progress in their careers.

With inputs from PTI