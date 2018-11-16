Cricket

Absence of Hardik Pandya will hurt India: Michael Hussey

Hardik Pandya's absence will hurt India, says former Australian batsman Michael Hussey

New Delhi, November 16: Former Australian batsman Michael Hussey said the absence of all-rounder Hardik Pandya will "hurt" India in the upcoming Test series against Australia.

The series starts on December 6 in Adelaide. Pandya is undergoing a rehabilitation after suffering a lower-back injury during the Asia Cup in Dubai last September.

"I think Hardik's game style would have been suited to the Australian conditions. Add to that, the balance he offers the team with his all-round abilities, yes I think his absence will hurt India," Hussey told PTI.

"I think India has a good chance as they have an excellent team with some very good fast bowlers. However, I think Australia's bowling attack is world class and will challenge the Indian team, particularly the younger players in Australian conditions. Australia always plays well at home and hence will be very hard to beat."

"The Australians will prepare well against Kohli, but it comes down to execution. In my view, the Aussies need to be incredibly patient and disciplined for long periods of time against a world class player like Kohli."

"It has been a tumultuous period for Australian cricket both on and off the field, but I think the controversy is behind us now and everyone involved can just focus fully on the cricket. Australia will, of course, miss Warner, Smith and Bancroft."

"I wouldn't underestimate Tim Paine, he is an excellent competitor and will be up for the fight against India. Yes, he has the mental strength to lead this Australian side,"

"I don't think there has been an over-correction as there was all these kind of statements and quotes around when I played also, but ours weren't put out there in the public domain. There will be an adjustment period for the team with regards to how far they can push the line, but they will compete very hard."

    Friday, November 16, 2018, 18:11 [IST]
