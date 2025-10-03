How KL Rahul was named 'Rahul' after his Father made a Mistake! Here's What it Could have been

IND vs WI: What was KL Rahul's 'Two Fingers in Mouth' Celebration all about?

England vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: When and Where to Watch ENG-W vs SA-W Match on TV and Online?

How Many Countries join together to form the West Indies Cricket Team? Check Full List

Cricket Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 Squad: Full List of Players, Auction Signings with Price, Retained Players By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 3, 2025, 15:07 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) completed their player acquisitions at the first-ever player auction of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) Season 4, held in Dubai on Wednesday, October 1.

The ADKR side, which has been an underperformer in the competition, aimed to build a strong squad in the auction after a few marquee retentions and direct signings.

ADKR made strategic additions to bolster their squad across all departments. The standout acquisition is rising Scotland all-rounder Brandon McMullen, who has been in sensational form for his country. McMullen became the second-fastest player in ODI history to reach 1,000 runs and 50 wickets, achieving the milestone in just 33 matches. His standout performances include a crucial 60 against Australia at the 2024 T20 World Cup, making him a vital addition to ADKR's middle order and bowling attack.

Leading the new signings from England is wicketkeeper-batter Michael Pepper, who was Essex's leading run-scorer in the 2024 Vitality Blast with 535 runs at a blistering strike rate of 193.84. His exceptional form earned him an England ODI call-up, and he brings dynamic opening capabilities to the Knight Riders lineup.

The franchise also added experienced campaigner Unmukt Chand, the former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain, who plays for KRG's MLC franchise Los Angeles Knight Riders along with all-rounder teammate Shadley Van Schalkwyk. England left-arm pacer George Garton and West Indian spinner Khary Pierre, who has represented Trinbago Knight Riders in the past, were also bought by ADKR at the auction.

Strengthening the GCC contingent, ADKR acquired Ibrar Ahmed, Ajay Kumar, Adnan Idrees Muhammad, Abdul Manan Ali, and Mayank Chowdary, ensuring strong local representation and nurturing homegrown talent in line with the league's vision.

At the core of the squad remain star all-rounders Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, the iconic Caribbean duo who have long been synonymous with Knight Riders' cricketing identity. They will be joined by Liam Livingstone, Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Sherfane Rutherford, and Olly Stone, who add batting depth and bowling balance. The franchise also used their Wildcard option to secure Jason Holder and Piyush Chawla, strengthening both pace and spin arsenals.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 Squad

Auction Signings: Michael Pepper (USD 40,000), George Garton (USD 10,000), Brandon McMullen (USD 110,000), Ibrar Ahmed (USD 22,000), Ajay Kumar (USD 10,000), Adnan Idrees Muhammad (USD 10,000), Abdul Manan Ali (USD 10,000), Mayank Chowdary (USD 10,000), Khary Pierre (USD 10,000), Shadley Van Schalkwyk (USD 10,000), Unmukt Chand (USD 40,000)

Retentions + Direct Signings: Liam Livingstone, Alishan Sharafu, Alex Hales, Sherfane Rutherford, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Phil Salt, Olly Stone