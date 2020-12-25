Abu Dhabi T10 League 2020: Full list of players, Team Captains, top names to watch out for

The entire tournament will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium from January 28 to February 6, 2021. The franchises have picked an impressive line-up of players from a pool of 600 international cricketers at a colourful Players' Draft in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi T10 is the world's only ten-over cricket tournament officially sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and licensed by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). It is the first-ever internationally approved ten-over format competition. The second edition of Abu Dhabi T10 will be held from 28th January - 6th February 2021. Abu Dhabi T10 is a UAE product that has grown into a globally accepted cricket format. Matches have a 10-over-a-side format and duration of 45 minutes a side totalling 90 minutes of play.

The tournament is played over ten days, with a round-robin followed by semi-finals and the final. The Abu Dhabi T10 tournament is a short, high energy format loved by global audiences and international cricket stars alike.

The defending champions Maratha Arabians acquired a good combination of experienced and new stars in their team including its Icon Player Shoaib Malik's compatriot Mohammad Hafeez, 48-year-old former Indian cricketer Pravin Tambe, English cricketer Laurie Evans, Bangladeshi players Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed. They will be well supported by Ishan Malhotra, Abdul Shakoor and Sompal Kami.

The Bangla Tigers, who have Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana as their Icon Player, will be backed up by Andre Fletcher, Tom Moores, Qais Ahmad, Chirag Suri, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Mohammad Irfan, Afif Hossain as well as Adam Hose, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Mahedi Hasan. The strong line-up will partly rely on Andre Fletcher's hard-hitting abilities.

With Icon Player Dwayne Bravo, Delhi Bulls' team includes some of the most destructive players of the shorter format like, Mohammad Nabi, Dushmantha Chameera, Sherfane Rutherford, Evin Lewis, Dasun Shanaka, Adam Lyth, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fidel Edwards and Shiraz Ahmed.

The Northern Warriors' Icon Player Andre Russell will receive tremendous support from Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Siddique, Rovman Powell, Nuwan Pradeep and Aamer Yamin this season.

With Sunil Narine as the Icon Player, the Deccan Gladiators have packed their side with Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Zahoor Khan, Colin Ingram, Mohammad Shahzad, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Azam Khan, Ravi Rampaul and Imran Tahir.

The Qalandars who have Shahid Afridi as their Icon Player, have been powered by Samit Patel, Phil Salt, Chris Jordan, Sultan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Sohail Akhtar and Sharjeel Khan.

With Chris Gayle as their Icon Player, Team Abu Dhabi have further bolstered their side with the addition of Alex Hales, Chris Morris, Najibullah Zadran, Ben Cox, Luke Wright, Rohan Mustafa, and Avishka Fernando.

The Pune Devils, who have Thisara Perera as their Icon Player, have picked up Mohammad Amir, Hardus Viljoen, Chamara Kapugedera, Sam Billings, Ajantha Mendis and Devon Thomas.

Team Line-Up:

Group A

Team Name: Maratha Arabians

Icon Player: Shoaib Malik

Full Squad: Mohammad Hafeez, Laurie Evans, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Ishan Malhotra, Muktar Ali, Amjad Khan, Abdul Shakoor, Maroof Merchant, Sompal Kami, Syed Shah

Team: Bangla Tigers

Icon Player: Isuru Udana

Full Squad: Andre Fletcher, Tom Moores, Qais Ahmad, Chirag Suri, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Mohammad Irfan, Afif Hossain, Adam Hose, Karim Janat, Aryan Lakra, Fazal Haque, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan

Team Name: Delhi Bulls

Icon Player: Dwayne Bravo

Full Squad: Ali Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Dushmantha Chameera, Sherfane Rutherford, Evin Lewis, Dasun Shanaka, Adam Lyth, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fidel Edwards, Shiraz Ahmed, Kashif Daud, Waqar Salamkheil, Nyeem Young, Amad Butt

Team Name: Northern Warriors

Icon Player: Andre Russell

Full Squad: Rayad Emrit, Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Siddique, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Nuwan Pradeep, Aamer Yamin, Brandon King, Waheed Ahmed, Maheesh Theekshana, Ansh Tandon

Group B

Team Name : Deccan Gladiators

Icon Player : Sunil Narine

Full Squad: Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Zahoor Khan, Colin Ingram, Mohammad Shahzad, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Azam Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Prashant Gupta, Zeeshan Zameer, Hamdan Tahir, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Imran Tahir, Imtiyaz Ahmed

Team: Qalandars

Icon Player: Shahid Afridi

Full Squad: Samit Patel, Phil Salt, Chris Jordan, Sultan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Sohail Akhtar, Sharjeel Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Maaz Khan, Khurshid Anwar, Ben Dunk

Team: Team Abu Dhabi

Icon Player: Chris Gayle

Full Squad: Rohan Mustafa, Luke Wright, Avishka Fernando, Hayden Walsh Jr, Chris Morris, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Najibullah Zadran, Ben Cox, Palaniappan Meiyappan, Leonardo Julien, Kushal Malla, Alex Hales

Team: Pune Devils

Icon Player : Thisara Pereira

Full Squad: Mohammad Amir, Hardus Viljoen, Chamara Kapugedera, Sam Billings, Ajantha Mendis, Devon Thomas, Darwish Rasooli, Nasir Hossain, Kennar Lewis, Asif Khan, Mohammad Boota, Dinesh Kumar, Vriitya Aravind, Karan KC, Munis Ansari.