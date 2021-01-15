Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Full Schedule, Match Timings, TV Channel and live streaming information

World's best cricketers in the business - from West Indian superstars Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo to Pakistani legends Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik - are set to enthral the audiences with their performances.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2020: Full list of players, Team Captains, top names to watch out for

The tournament is played over ten days, with a round-robin followed by semi-finals and the final. The Abu Dhabi T10 tournament is a short, high energy format loved by global audiences and international cricket stars alike.

Format:

This season there are eight teams divided into two groups. The teams will play three matches each in the group stage before heading into the Super League on February 1.

A total of 12 matches in the group stage, followed by 12 more in the Super League, will give way to the playoffs from February 5.

The top two ranked teams will take on each other in the Qualifier for a place in the final, while the third and fourth-ranked teams will be up against each other in Eliminator 1 on February 5.

Thereafter the runner-up in the Qualifier will play against the winner of Eliminator 1 in Eliminator 2 for a place in the final on the same day.

The third-place match and the grand final will be held on February 6.

TV Channel in India: Sony Pictures & Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sonyliv.com/ Sonyliv App

Group A:

The Maratha Arabians, Bangla Tigers, Delhi Bulls, and Northern Warriors will battle it out in Group A.

Group B:

Deccan Gladiators, Qalandars, Team Abu Dhabi and Pune Devils.

The 10-day league's schedule is as follows:

Jan 28:

Match 1: Maratha vs Northern Warriors @ 5:30 PM (IST)

Match 2: Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators @ 7:45 PM (IST)

Match 3: Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers @ 10:00 PM (IST)

Jan 29:

Match 1: Pune Devils vs Qalandars @ 5:30 PM (IST)

Match 2: Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls @ 7:45 PM (IST)

Match 3: Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi @ 10:00 PM (IST)

Jan 30:

Match 1: Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians @ 5:30 PM (IST)

Match 2: Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars @ 7:45 PM (IST)

Match 3: Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls @ 10:00 PM (IST)

Jan 31:

Match 1: Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils @ 5:30 PM (IST)

Match 2: Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors @ 7:45 PM (IST)

Match 3: Qalandars vs Deccan Gladiators @ 10:030 PM (IST)

Stage 2:

1st Feb:

Match 1: 4th Group B vs 3rd Group A @ 5:30 PM (IST)

Match 2: 2nd Group B vs 1st Group A @ 7:45 PM (IST)

Match 3: 2nd Group A vs 3rd Group B @ 10:030 PM (IST)

2nd Feb:

Match 1: 1st Group A Vs 4th Group A @ 5:30 PM (IST)

Match 2: 2nd Group A Vs 4th Group B @ 7:45 PM (IST)

Match 3: 1st Group A Vs 3rd Group B @ 10:00 PM (IST)

3rd Feb:

Match 1: 3rd Group A Vs 1st Group B @ 5:30 PM (IST)

Match 2: 4th Group A vs 2nd Group B @ 7:45 PM (IST)

Match 3: 1st Group A vs 4th Group B @ 10:00 PM (IST)

4th Feb:

Match 1: 3rd Group B vs 4th Group A @ 5:30 PM (IST)

Match 2: 1st Group B vs 2nd Group A @ 7:45 PM (IST)

Match 3: 2nd Group B vs 3rd Group A @ 10:00 PM (IST)

Playoffs:

Qualifier: Feb 5

1st Place vs 2nd Place @ 5:30 PM

Eliminator 1: Feb 5

3rd Place vs 4th Place @ 7:45 PM

Eliminator 2: 5th Feb

Qualifier Runner Up vs Eliminator 1 Winner @ 10:00 PM (IST)

3rd Place Match: Feb 6

Eliminator 1 runner up vs Eliminator 2 runner up @ 7:45 PM (IST)

GRAND FINAL: FEB 6

Winner of Qualifier Vs Winner of Eliminator @ 10:00 PM (IST)

Highlights:

# In a format that is brimming with action right from the word go, there will be; Three high-octane 10-over matches of international cricket per night.

# 29 matches over the duration of the 10-day schedule

# 43 total hours of international cricket.

# 66 international players on the show every night of the tournament.

# Universe Boss Chris Gayle will take the pitch for home favourites Team Abu Dhabi on January 29, while globe-trotting allrounder Andre Russell will don the Northern Warriors' jersey on opening day. Sri Lankan star Isuru Udana will also be seen in action for Bangla Tigers.

Abu Dhabi T10 is the world's only ten-over cricket tournament officially sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and licensed by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). It is the first-ever internationally approved ten-over format competition. The second edition of Abu Dhabi T10 will be held from January 28 to February 6, 2021. Abu Dhabi T10 is a UAE product that has grown into a globally accepted cricket format. Matches have a 10-over-a-side format and duration of 45 minutes a side totalling 90 minutes of play.