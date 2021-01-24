Abu Dhabi T10 League: 5 reasons to watch fourth installment of the only 10-over tournament sanctioned by ICC

1. It's short and fast!

On par with global sporting events like football and Formula 1, cricket is now just for 90 minutes. The shortest version and fastest format of the sport is just 10-overs a side and features high-octane action. It's easier to follow and there's no longer the need to spend hours and hours glued to the screens to watch your favourite team win.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Full list of players, Team Captains, top names to watch out for

2. More sixes and fours

The rules are simple. Score the most number of runs in just 10 overs. That promises more sixes and a lot more fours. Last season, 332 sixes and 468 fours were smashed. That accounted for a six in almost every 10th ball. (The Indian Premier League last season had a six scored about every 20th ball). And with the big-hitting players lined up for this season of The Abu Dhabi T10, it is going to be even better.

3. Global superstars

The biggest names in the world of cricket are going to take the field at the Zayed Cricket Stadium come January 28. Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Shoaib Malik, and the list goes on. These are established stars in their own right and come in with years of big-hitting experience.

4. It's picking up

The tournament is in its fourth season and the second one in Abu Dhabi. A brainchild of billionaire businessman Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, the tournament is growing from strength to strength with every passing year. It is the world's only 10-over cricket tournament to be sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and is licensed by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

5. Opportunity for global talent

Like the culture of its host city, The Abu Dhabi T10 has a strong belief in diversity and inclusion, which can be seen in the country-wise representation in the tournament. Cricketers from 13 countries are part of the eight teams this season, including players from Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, UAE, USA and West Indies.

West Indies superstar Chris Gayle, who is the Icon Player for Team Abu Dhabi this season, expressed that he can't wait to start the tournament.

"We are all very excited that the competition is just 5 days away. Can't wait to hit some big shots in the Abu Dhabi T10. Classic cricket entertainment is definitely on the cards this season," said Chris Gayle.

Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman of T10 Sports Management, said "Abu Dhabi T10 has come to be known as the fastest-growing and the most popular cricket format in the last few years. The fourth edition of the tournament promises to be an even bigger extravaganza of cricket. With just 5 days to go for the tournament, we have ensured that all the processes are in place for yet another successful season of the Abu Dhabi T10."

The fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 is set to be held from 28 January 2021 to 06 February 2021.