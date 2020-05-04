Cricket
Abu Dhabi T10 league to be held from November 19 to 28

By Pti

Abu Dhabi, May 4: The Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, which is being endorsed by some of the top cricketers including England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, will be held in the UAE capital from November 19 to 28.

The dates for the Aldar Properties sponsored event have been confirmed despite the COVID-19 pandemic massively affecting the cricket calendar.

T10 League is a 10-over format cricket event held in the United Arab Emirates and has the approval of Emirates Cricket Board. The duration of each match is 90 minutes.

The tournament is a round robin followed by Eliminators and the Final. The 2020 edition of the event will be hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi Cricket.

The last edition witnessed over 1.20 lakh fans thronging the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium across 10 days. The 2019 edition of the league was won by Dwayne Bravo-led Maratha Arabians.

India - 42,836 | World - 3,563,689
Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 22:24 [IST]
