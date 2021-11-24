Abu Dhabi T10: Overton’s last over heroics ensures Team Abu Dhabi maintain their winning run

Bengaluru, Nov. 24: Team Abu Dhabi continued their rampaging run in Abu Dhabi T10 by sealing a last-ball thriller against Delhi Bulls.
With
10
to
get
from
the
final
two
deliveries,
the
match
seemed
firmly
in
the
Bulls' grasp.
However,
Jamie
Overton
smashed
Bulls
skipper
Dwayne
Bravo
for
two
massive
sixes
to
ensure
his
team
chased
down
121
to
continue
its
undefeated
run
in
the
competition.
Unlike Monday, there was to be no Stirling-Salt show on Wednesday as the Irish all-rounder was out leg before on the first delivery of the second over by Fazalhaq Farooqi. Phil Salt, however, continued from where he had left in the match against The Chennai Braves and kept the chase alive despite Liam Livingstone struggling with his timing early in the innings. Salt reached his half-century off just 20 balls when he slog-swept Romario Shepherd for his fifth six in the sixth over.
Shiraz Ahmed, who had bowled a good first over, helped Delhi Bulls pull things back with a miserly seventh over by giving away just four runs. Dominic Drakes' double strike of Salt and Livingstone in the next over tightened the screws on Team Abu Dhabi who were left needing 34 from the remaining two overs with two new batsmen at the crease.
Chris Gayle and Overton then took 16 from Farooqi's ninth over, leaving the experienced Bravo to defend 18 runs from the final over. The left-handed Gayle swung the pendulum of the match with a first-ball six in the final over of the chase but got run out in search of a non-existent second on the fourth ball, leaving Overton with the job of finishing the game.
Earlier, the Delhi Bulls openers started strongly, making the most of some wayward bowling by Fidel Edwards and Merchant De Lange to notch up 20 runs in the first two overs. Rilee Rossouw looked threatening in his brief stay but was undone by Liam Livingstone's off-spin in the fourth over. Playing his first match of the competition, Luke Wright showed zero rustiness and hit three of the first four deliveries he faced for boundaries.
Danny Briggs put the brakes on the Delhi Bulls innings by removing Rahmanullah Gurbaz and conceding only four runs in his first over. Briggs' good work was continued by Naveen-ul-Haq in the next over who conceded only nine runs. The pressure applied by Briggs and Haq yielded a wicket when Wright miscued an attempted pull to give De Lange his ninth wicket of the competition.
However,
after
three
quiet
overs,
Shepherd
changed
the
complexion
of
the
innings
and
blitzed
his
way
to
an
unbeaten
39
from
11
deliveries.
His
knock
that
was
studded
with
3
fours
and
4
sixes
took
Delhi
Bulls
to
121
as
they
managed
to
score
43
from
their
last
two
overs.
Brief scores: Team Abu Dhabi 124/4 (Phil Salt 56, Liam Livingstone 25, Dominic Drakes 2-12) beat Delhi Bulls 121/4 ( Romario Shepherd 39* Luke Wright 25 Danny Briggs 2-20)
