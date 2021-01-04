Abu Dhabi T10: Skipper Dwayne Bravo adds edge to Delhi Bulls: Andy Flower

Flower spearheaded his team, Maratha Arabians to victory in season three, and has seen these players outperform their counterparts. As head coach of Delhi Bulls, he now has his eyes set on getting the combination right, and taking the team to great heights in 2021.

After last year's impeccable display of aggressive and match-winning gameplay, Bravo will now be taking over the reins of Delhi Bulls from its former captain Eoin Morgan, who is skipping the upcoming season.

The team picked and retained high-performers even before the draft began, which included players like the Trinidadian limited-overs expert Evin Lewis, Afghan all-rounder and international T20 biggie Mohammad Nabi, Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera, Guyanese batsman Sherfane Rutherford brings years of international T20 experience to the team.

Speaking on the final squad selection, head coach Flower, said, "I am proud to be associated with a team like Delhi Bulls. The excitement and aggression T10 brings from the players is great to watch, and that is what people across the globe want to see. The format has great potential to grow across the globe, and it can bring the players' skills to the fore. We are really happy with the team's mix, and excited about bringing The Champion (Bravo) on board as captain, and this has definitely improved our chance of winning the league."

Full Squad: Dwayne Bravo (Captain), Mohammed Nabi, Evin Lewis, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Fidel Edwards, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ali Khan, Waqar Salamkheill, Nyeem Young, Amad Butt, Mohammed Sheraz, Kashif Daud.