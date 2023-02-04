Abu Nechim: Assam's first IPL player Retires at the age of 34

The medium pacer also played for India in the U-19 World Cup in 2006. He was one of the best performers for India in that tournament, with the highlight coming in the semifinal against England, where he picked up four wickets for just 14 runs.

Nechim has been one of the consistent servants of Assam in the domestic circuit. The pacer has been a regular for his state in the past decade or so but never got a break in the national team.

Abu Nechim in IPL:

He was the first representative of Assam in the IPl when Mumbai Indians signed the player in 2010. He was the part of Mumbai Indians' triumphant campaign in 2013 and was the 12th man in the final against Chennai Super Kings. The player later moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014. The bowler played only 17 games in IPL down the years, with 12 scalps to his name. He also holds the record of conceding most runs in the first over of an IPL game, when he conceded 27 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011.

Unseen for me. Indian U19 2005-06. First ever player from Assam to play in IPL, Abu Nechim Ahmed right in the middle not looking at the camera.



So many familiar faces here. pic.twitter.com/3lVGLtELeT — Kaushik (@CricKaushik_) February 10, 2022

Abu Nechim Domestic Stats:

Making his first-class debut at the tender age of 17, Nechim has been one of the leading wicket-takers for Assam in domestic cricket. He has 172 wickets in first-class cricket, 65 in List A and 78 in T20s.

The soft-spoken bowler switched his domestic allegiance to Nagaland last season and helped them to promote to the Elite competition this term. He didn't have the fortune to wear the national colours, but Nechim will always be remembered as one of the finest in Assam cricket.

The player announced his retirement in his natural underwhelming manner, but says he would have loved to bow out cricket while wearing an Assam jersey.

"It would have been wonderful had I played my last game for Assam, but of course, things don't always go our way. Assam currently has a bunch of really talented players, who can take the team forward and I wish them all the luck," Nechim was quoted saying to Sportstar.

The 34-year-old has an academy in Guwahati and is now focusing to spend more time there and with his family.