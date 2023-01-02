Adam Milne withdrawn from New Zealand squad for Pakistan and India ODI series over hamstring worry

Milne returned from five years away from the national team when he played two ODIs against India in November, but the 30-year-old later missed two domestic games for the Wellington Firebirds.

In a statement, New Zealand said there were "concerns about his preparation" and it was "considered too big of a risk" to take Milne, leading to a "mutual agreement" he would be replaced by Blair Tickner.

New Zealand, the world's top-ranked team in ODIs, face Pakistan in three matches from January 9, before heading to India for another three-match series, starting on January 18.

Selector Gavin Larsen said: "Adam was very up front with us about his concerns around the lack of one-day bowling loading for the upcoming tours.

"After chatting to him, we agreed his preparation leading into the tour wouldn't be sufficient for him to cope with the demands of back-to-back, three-game ODI series. We appreciate his honesty and his genuine desire not to let the team down."