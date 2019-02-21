Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Adaptability is key against India: Usman Khawaja

By Pti
Adaptability is key against India: Usman Khawaja

Melbourne, Feb 21: Australia's top-order batsman Usman Khawaja believes adaptability is going to be the key during their limited-over series against India and said they would look to draw from their past experience of playing in the country.

Australia will begin their tour of India with the first T20 International in Visakhapatnam on Sunday and Khawaja believes wickets are going to be good for batting.

"I played in that T20 (World Cup) and the wickets were really nice," said Khawaja, who played six Indian Premier League matches for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in India.

"I found there was probably one wicket that spun a fair bit in Dharamsala, the other ones in Mohali (twice) and Bangalore were pretty good batting surfaces," he was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"You just have to adapt to whatever you get here. As the Australian cricket team, a lot of guys have had some really good performances in India in the past, so I think we can draw from that."

Khawaja, who is currently in Hyderabad, said Australia has a lot of flexibility in their batting line up and exuded confidence that the visitors will do well in the series.

"There's a lot of good players in this team, which is awesome," Khawaja said.

"It's good to have options. A lot of guys that are in this team are quite flexible on where they can play so whatever happens moving forward I think everyone will do quite well in whatever role they have," added the left-handed batsman.

Australia will play the second T20I in Bangalore on February 27, before competing in the five-ODI series.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 23:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue