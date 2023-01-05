Adelaide Strikers Pull Off Highest Run Chase in Big Bash League History

The Striker rode on an unbeaten hundred from captain Matthew Short (100 not out off 59 balls) to chase down a target of 230 with three balls to spare, pulling one of the greatest run chase in T20 cricket.

The previous highest run chase record in the BBL was held by Hurricanes, who chased down 223 against Melbourne Renegades back in 2017.

Apart from Short, Chris Lynn (64 off 29 balls) and Adam Hose (38 off 22 balls) also contributed for the Strikers. It was the second wicket partnership of 124 between Short and Lynn that set the foundation for the chase. Short also shared a 73-run stand with Hose.

Short scored his first hundred the T20 league, but it was the 34th in BBL history. The 27-year-old's knock included 3 sixes and 8 fours. He is also fourth Strikers player to get to three figures after Travis Head, Alex Carey (twice) and Jack Weatherald.

The total of 230 was also the third highest in BBL history. The highest total so far in BBL is 273, scored by Melbourne Stars against Hobart Hurricanes in 2022. The second highest total in 232 by Sydney Thunder against Sydney Sixers in 2021. On both occasions, the total was achieved when batting first.

The Strikers needed 25 off 12 to pull off the BBL's greatest chase.

Earlier put into bat, Hurricanes scored 229 for 4 in 20 overs thanks to fifties from Ben McDermott (57 off 30 balls), Caleb Jewell (54 off 25 balls) and Zak Crawley (54 not out off 28 balls).

Tim David also scored an unbeaten 39 from 20 balls with his knock including 3 sixes and 2 fours, but the total was not enough for the Hurricanes.