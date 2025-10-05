Why is the IND vs PAK Women's World Cup 2025 Match Stopped in Colombo? India, Pakistan players under 'Insect' Attack

Sports Bulletin for October 5: Rohit, Virat's World Cup Future to Liverpool losing Three Matches in a Row

Anisimova ousts Noskova in Beijing to claim second WTA-1000 title of 2025

Tottenham Secures Third Place In Women's Super League After Narrow Win Over Brighton

India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup 2025: Fans Irked as Match Referee Blunders at Toss, Pakistan Captain Wins Despite Wrong Call

Cricket AFG vs BAN 3rd T20I Live Streaming; Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh on TV and Online? By MyKhel Staff Updated: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 19:44 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Afghanistan and Bangladesh are set for the 3rd T20I match on Sunday (October 5) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

This dead rubber follows Bangladesh's 2-0 series lead, secured through narrow chases in both prior matches: a four-wicket win chasing 152 in the opener and a two-wicket thriller chasing 148 in the second encounter.

Bangladesh, led by Jaker Ali, aim for a clean sweep, while Rashid Khan's Afghanistan seek a consolation victory to avoid a whitewash and build momentum ahead of the ensuing ODI series.

Bangladesh have dominated recent encounters, winning all three meetings in 2025 prior to this series and extending that streak to five straight T20I wins over Afghanistan dating back further.

Their batting has shown resilience in chases, with openers Tanzid Hasan (51 in the first) and Parvez Hossain Emon (54 in the first, series top-scorer with 56 runs) providing explosive starts, supported by middle-order cameos from Nurul Hasan (unbeaten 31 in the second) and Shamim Hossain.

Bowling has been varied, with Rishad Hossain (series-leading 4 wickets) and Shoriful Islam (Player of the Match in the second for miserly spells and finishing runs) stepping up, though death-over discipline remains a minor concern.

Afghanistan, ranked just below Bangladesh in T20I standings, have struggled with batting collapses-slumping to 40/4 early in the first and failing to capitalize on platforms despite Rahmanullah Gurbaz's consistent 70 series runs (40 and 30).

Their spin-heavy attack, featuring Rashid Khan (6 series wickets) and Noor Ahmad, has troubled Bangladesh mid-innings but lacks batting depth beyond Mohammad Nabi and Omarzai.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Jaker Ali(w/c), Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Afghanistan Squad: Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Wafiullah Tarakhil, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Abdullah Ahmadzai, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Bashir Ahmad

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming and Telecast

India

The AFG vs BAN match will telecast on the Eurosport network from 8 pm IST, and the live-streaming is available on the Fancode app and website.

Bangladesh

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will be telecast on T Sports and Tapmad app and website from 8:30 pm local time.

Pakistan

The match can be telecast on the Tamasha app and website from 7:30 pm local time in Pakistan.