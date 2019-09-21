Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Shakib stars for Bangladesh as Afghanistan are beaten again

By
Shakib Al Hasan made an unbeaten 70 as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan
Shakib Al Hasan made an unbeaten 70 as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan

Chittagong, September 21: Afghanistan suffered a second Twenty20 defeat in as many days as they were edged out by Bangladesh in a dress rehearsal for the tri-series final.

Rashid Khan's men had seen a record run of 12 consecutive wins ended when they lost to Zimbabwe on Friday (September 20), and another reverse followed thanks to an inspirational knock from Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan.

These two sides were already assured of places in Tuesday's final, with Zimbabwe out, but there was plenty for them to mull over from a topsy-turvy affair.

1
46642

Afghanistan were sent in to bat first and started steadily before collapsing from 75-0 to 96-5, Afif Hossain – who claimed 2-9 from three overs - making the crucial breakthrough.

Shafiqullah's unbeaten 23 helped Afghanistan recover to a semi-respectable 138-7 and they looked to be in a promising position when Bangladesh struggled early on, 12-2 in the fourth over.

But Shakib (70 not out) lifted his side, continuing to battle away even as wickets started to fall around him, with Rashid Khan taking a pair despite briefly departing with an apparent hamstring issue.

Mosaddek Hossain joined his skipper in a strong late stand and Bangladesh reached their target with four wickets in hand and with an over to spare.

More BANGLADESH News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: GRA 2 - 0 BAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 22:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue