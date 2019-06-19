Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Simmons promises answers on Afghan amid apparent row with selector

By Opta
PhilSimmons-cropped
Phil Simmons

London, June 19: Afghanistan head coach Phil Simmons says he will provide an explanation for Asghar Afghan's dismissal as captain following the Cricket World Cup as he seemingly blamed selector Dawlat Ahmadzai.

Afghan was replaced as skipper in all three formats heading into the tournament, with Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan named as the new leaders for Tests, ODIs and Twenty20 internationals respectively.

Iceland Cricket criticised for disrespectful tweet on Rashid Khan

Both Rashid and former captain Mohammad Nabi criticised the decision and questioned the timing of the announcement at the time.

And, although Afghan remains in the squad, Afghanistan have subsequently lost each of their first five matches at the World Cup under Naib.

But responding to a Twitter post that reported chief selector Ahmadzai's displeasure with the team's coaching, Simmons hit back and promised answers on Afghan's situation.

"I am in the middle of a World Cup and trying to get our team to perform to the level we expect," Simmons wrote on his own Twitter page.

"But at the end of the World Cup, I will tell the Afghanistan people about the part that Mr Dawlat Ahmadzai had to play in our preparation and his part in the dismissal of Asghar Afghan."

Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 16:40 [IST]
