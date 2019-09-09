Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Rashid shines after the rain as Afghanistan secure victory over Bangladesh

By
Rashid_Khan_cropped

Chittagong, Sept. 9: Rashid Khan finished with 11 wickets in the match as Afghanistan made up for lost time to beat Bangladesh on a rain-hit final day of the one-off Test.

Having reached stumps the previous day on 136-6 in pursuit of an improbable victory target of 398, Bangladesh appeared set to be saved when bad weather wiped out the majority of the first two sessions on Monday.

However, the rain relented enough for 18.3 overs of play after tea - a small window of opportunity that Afghanistan immediately capitalised on with the huge wicket of Shakib Al Hasan.

1
46636

The all-rounder fell to the first delivery after the resumption, a lazy cut shot seeing the left-hander caught behind off the bowling of Zahir Khan (3-59) for 44.

Rashid, who also made a half-century with the bat on day two of the contest in Chattogram, then worked his way through the lower order, the leg-spinner trapping both Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam lbw.

Afghanistan's captain duly wrapped up victory - just his country's second in the longest format following their success over Ireland in March - with less than four overs remaining.

Soumya Sarkar was the last man to go, caught at short leg by Ibrahim Zadran for 15, as Bangladesh were bowled out for 173 to lose by 224 runs. Rashid finished with 6-49 to follow up his figures of 5-55 in the first innings.

Source: OPTA

More CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Afghanistan won by 224 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 18:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue