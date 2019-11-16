Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Afghanistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Janat picks 5/11 as Afghanistan level series against West Indies

By Pti
Karim Janat guided Afghanistan to a 41-run victory. Credit: Twitter
Karim Janat guided Afghanistan to a 41-run victory. Credit: Twitter

Lucknow, Nov 16: Medium pacer Karim Janat returned excellent figures of 5/11 and powered Afghanistan to a series-levelling 41-run victory over West Indies in the second T20 International here on Saturday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Afghanistan managed 147 for even in the stipulated 20 overs, and then stopped West Indies at 106 for eight at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The 21-year-old Janat was the day's top performer, picking the wickets of Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Kieron Pollard and Keemo Paul.

1
46288

Coming into the must-win game after losing the first T20I by 30 runs, Afghanistan were off to a quick start before Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed by Kesrick Williams. The pacer was the most successful West Indies bowler, picking up 3/23 in his quota of four overs.

Hazratullah Zazai (26), Janat (26) and Gulbadin Naib were the main contributors with the bat for Afghanistan. West Indies won the first T20I by 30 runs.

More AFGHANISTAN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Afghanistan won by 41 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, November 16, 2019, 23:37 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 16, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue