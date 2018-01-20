After 768 dismissals, Dhoni reveals the secret behind his success as a wicketkeeper

Bengaluru, January 20: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has unusual methods behind the stumps which has always flummoxed old time wicketkeepers.

Despite that, Dhoni is third in the list of most successful wicketkeepers in international cricket behind Mark Boucher - 998 and Adam Gilchrist - 902. Dhoni currently has 768 dismissals as a wicketkeeper.

So what's his method behind success?

"I think it's because of my unorthodox keeping style. Stephen Fleming (CSK coach) always says that he has never seen me keep wickets in net sessions in his nine years of IPL coaching. I think a lot of it needs to be done in the mind," Dhoni said.

"Keepers don't really need a lot of catching. I have seen over-exaggeration from some keepers; they start going on the floor, 'very frog style' of keeping and 'jaw is parallel to the floor'... what is a keeper supposed to do? You can drop 100 balls, but whenever there is a catch you take it and whenever there is a stumping opportunity, you take it. That's what's needed.

"You don't want a very good keeper who is not consistent. You want a very bad keeper who keeps fumbling, but takes catches, effects stumping and helps captain set the right field," said Dhoni.