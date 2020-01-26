Cricket
After a match-winning fifty, KL Rahul reveals the secret of his consistency

By
Auckland, January 26: KL Rahul made an unbeaten fifty that helped India glide past New Zealand by 7 wickets in the second T20I at the Eden Park and the visitors also took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. And Rahul played a different kind of innings on Sunday (January 26) as the ball was gripping off the pitch.

This was Rahul's third T20I fifty on the trot and the Bengalurean said identifying the right shots and playing them at the right time was the secret behind his consistency.

"The target was different and the pitch was different from what we played a couple of days ago. I couldn't play the same way. I had a different responsibility. We had lost Rohit and Kohli early, so I had to stay there. The understanding and reading of my game have helped me to become more consistent. I always need to keep the team ahead and what the team requires. I have come up with the right shots and the right answers. That's been my mantra over the last few games," said Rahul in the post-match presentation.

"I think Jadeja was outstanding and Chahal was a banker. Bumrah was amazing as well. I think we backed it up (bowlers) on the field. The surface gripped a bit. When you have a complete performance like that, it helps. I know New Zealand are going to bounce back hard. We need to bring our A game again and we are up for the challenge. I think the dimensions of Hamilton are better than Auckland, it's an even field for the bowlers," he said.

"The bowlers stood up and took control. I think the lines and lengths we bowled today, sticking to one side of the wicket and being sure of what we wanted to bowl was a good feature. It helped us restrict a strong side like New Zealand to such a low total. I think the pitch was good enough for 160 in the first innings. We understood the angles of the field better, how the pitch was playing, how the NZ batsmen were approaching. We had to make a few changes and I had to think on my feet as a captain," he added.

"It was a tough day and the wicket was quite different from the first game. As a batting unit we needed probably another 15-20 runs for a competitive total and credit to the Indian bowlers for the way they restricted us. They (Indian team) showed the experience and took the game deeper, they were clinical. I need to bat a little better perhaps. We need to be better in the next match," said Williamson.

India won by 7 wickets
Just In

Story first published: Sunday, January 26, 2020, 16:39 [IST]
