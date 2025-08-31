Cricket After Rahul Dravid, Sanju Samson set for departure - Who will Captain Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026? By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 8:23 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Rajasthan Royals enter IPL 2026 with a major leadership question hanging over them. Long-time captain Sanju Samson, who has been at the helm since 2021, may be on his way out, while the franchise also faces the absence of head coach Rahul Dravid, who has just stepped aside.

With Dravid gone and Samson's future uncertain, RR are weighing their options among three names: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Samson himself if he chooses to stay.

Sanju Samson remains the most experienced candidate. He has led the Royals to a final in 2022 and maintained himself as a consistent batter. However, after five years in charge, the team has struggled for sustained dominance, and Samson is believed to be considering opportunities with other franchises.

Yashasvi Jaiswal appears the natural successor. Now an established India opener across formats, the 23-year-old is seen as the face of Rajasthan Royals' future. His aggression, work ethic, and stature make him an attractive leadership option, though the franchise will weigh the pressure that captaincy could bring on his batting.

Riyan Parag is the dark horse. The all-rounder has enjoyed a career revival in the last two seasons and has grown into a more dependable presence in the middle order. His captaincy experience with Assam in domestic cricket provides a case for his promotion, though it would be a bold gamble at IPL level. Also, Parag has the backing within RR itself, which saw him captain RR in IPL 2025 amid Sanju's absence.

As things stand, Rajasthan Royals are expected to make a call before the 2026 auction. Although Rahul Dravid's exit was linked with his distance with Sanju Samson, that may not be entirely the case. The former India coach had a difference with the Royals management and that ultimately led to his departure, as Royals even proposed him for a bigger role. Now when it comes to Samson, a trade move or a release to auction seem the most feasible solution.

If Samson departs, Jaiswal and Parag may find themselves in a tug of war for leadership. For a franchise known for betting on youth, the 2026 season could mark the beginning of a new era - and the end of Samson's long association with the Royals' captaincy.