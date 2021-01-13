Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

After Sydney epic, India start preparations for series-deciding 4th Test at Brisbane

By
India and Australia will play the Gabba Test from January 15.
India and Australia will play the Gabba Test from January 15.

Brisbane, January 13: Two days ahead of the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Gabba, Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun on Wednesday (January 13) was seen discussing tricks of the trade with pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur. In a series of photos shared on the Indian cricket team's official Twitter handle, Bumrah can be seen having a ball in hand and discussing some plans with coach Arun and Shardul Thakur.

The team was also seen in a hurdle at the Gabba, where Shastri was seen to be giving a pep talk. "After an epic fightback in Sydney, it is time to regroup. We have begun our preparations for the final Test at the Gabba! #TeamIndia #AUSvIND," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted.

India's injury woes have compounded with each passing day and the latest in the list is pace spearhead Bumrah who has an abdominal strain. But the team management is clear that he will lead the attack in the series decider even if he is 50 per cent fit. The Indian attack has already lost Mohammed Shami -- broken hand -- and Umesh Yadav -- calf injury -- during the course of the ongoing series.

With the series level at 1-1, the team knows the importance of the final Test which gets underway on January 15. The Indian team though will miss the services of Sydney Test hero Hanuma Vihari as he has a Grade 2 tear on his right hamstring. While Vihari's hamstring issue was noticeable, not many knew that even Ashwin had back issues on Monday morning. It was later revealed by his wife Prithi on social media.

More INDIA IN AUSTRALIA 2020 21 News

 
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, January 13, 2021, 11:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 13, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More