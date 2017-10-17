After the terror of 2009, Sri Lanka to visit to Pakistan on October 29

Bengaluru, October 17: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said the tour of Pakistan will go ahead later this month.

The SLC executive committee agreed unanimously that the October 29 match in Lahore should go ahead as scheduled following reassurances of the best possible security.

The board "confirmed its commitment to play the third T20" in Lahore following assessments made by both Sri Lankan and Pakistan Government authorities, independent security experts and the International Cricket Council.

"Accordingly, the selection committee of the SLC will finalise a squad of 22 and announce the final 15 on Friday," the SLC said in a statement.

SLC chief Thilanga Sumathipala will accompany the team to Lahore.

The October 29 match will be the first played in Pakistan by Sri Lanka - or any other top international team - since militants ambushed its team bus en route to the Lahore stadium in 2009, wounding at least seven players.

Doubts had risen whether the match would take place when some players expressed concerns for their safety and the board said it would review security reports.

Lahore will host the T20 series finale following several matches played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where Pakistan have played their "home" internationals since the ambush.

Since 2009, the only international team to visit Pakistan is Zimbabwe, who played five limited-overs games in Lahore in 2015.