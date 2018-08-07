Age should not be a criteria for selection: Sachin Tendulkar

"If somebody is good then he should play for the country. Age should not be a criteria," ESPNCricinfo quoted Tendulkar as saying. The record run-getter in both Tests and ODIs cited his own example.

"When I was selected to play my first game (against Pakistan in 1989) I was 16. In a way it helped. I did not know what it was to play against Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Abdul Qadir, possibly the best attack of those times. You will only see one side of the corner and with experience and maturity you see the other side of the corner to balance things out.

Really excited to be launching our first ever @tendulkarmga camp on Monday 6th to Thursday 9th August at @MerchantTaylors.

We're thrilled to be joined by @sachin_rt on the camp and are really looking forward to a long and successful partnership ahead #TMGAhttps://t.co/uovbK0dqBL https://t.co/m7JXpEhk3g — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) August 3, 2018

"That is the age you don't see other side of the corner and just go out and perform. I will say young cricketers the same thing - go out and enjoy because you will never know tough times will come. But that's what you practice for," Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar was speaking as part of opening his cricket academy in association with English county Middlesex. The academy will provide girls and boys between the age of nine and 14 an opportunity to learn from Tendulkar himself and Middlesex Cricket.

TMGA, a joint venture between SRT Sports Management Ltd and Middlesex Cricket, will begin by launching its first cricket camp at Merchant Taylor's School in Northwood from August 6 to 9 followed by other locations in Mumbai and London.

Middlesex Cricket has produced players such as Andrew Strauss, Mike Gatting, Denis Compton, John Emburey and Mike Brearley. The comprehensive training curriculum has been developed by the professional coaches at MCCC and Tendulkar himself.

TMGA will also provide 100 percent scholarship to the talented underprivileged children.

"I am delighted to be partnering with Middlesex Cricket on this new venture. The objective is not only to produce good cricketers but also good global citizens of the future. Through this association, Middlesex and I are focused on providing the very best in cricket education, as much as possible, for our students," said Tendulkar.