Ajinkya Rahane: Batsmen need to step up and support bowlers

By
Ajinkya Rahane believes a century is just around the corner
Ajinkya Rahane believes a century is just around the corner

Melbourne, December 24: India's batsmen must step up and help their bowlers if the world's top-ranked Test side are to win more consistently away from home, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said on Monday ahead of the third Test against Australia.

India openers have struggled in Australia in the first two Tests and the lack of runs at the top has intensified pressure on the middle order of a team which has a lengthy tail.

1. On the need for batsmen to chip in

"The batsmen definitely need to step up," Rahane, who has scored 164 from his four innings including two fifties, told reporters ahead of Wednesday's third Test. "When we discuss the batting unit, that point is very important. Especially when we are abroad, the bowlers have been taking 20 wickets since South Africa, so if the batsmen help the bowlers the results will be favouring us."

2. On his form

Rahane, who has played 54 Tests, hoped he can convert his half-centuries into hundreds and contribute more with the bat. "It (century) will definitely come. I'm really sure it will come in this Test match with the way I am batting since Adelaide. I think I will get two hundreds but it will be important for me not to think about it and continue the way I am batting. If I can read the situation well and bat accordingly it will be better for the team. Personal milestones can come later."

3. On the on-field banter

"It is important to stay that way (not cross the line with banter) because it helps keep Test cricket alive," he said. "Whatever happened on the field was really good and competitive and hopefully all enjoyed that. For us it is important to stay focused. You can sledge but also at the same time stay focused and be competitive."

4. On starting fresh after Perth defeat

"I do believe in momentum especially while playing cricket. We had some great chances to dominate the Perth Test and result would have been different. In Test cricket you have to grab small little opportunities. From now on it's two match series for us. We got nice break after second Test, which was so necessary. We are starting afresh."

    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 16:15 [IST]
