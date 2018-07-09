Ajinkya Rahane is focused on contributing to the team in England Test series

"I have been practicing with Praveen Amre sir and took the help of bowling machines. I have done some practice with the tennis balls as well as with half tennis and half rubber balls, which help in tackling swinging deliveries - both incoming and outgoing," Rahane told Cricketnext in an interview.

"The conditions there help the ball move a bit - depending upon the weather. If it is cloudy, the ball moves a bit and if it's sunny then the wickets are pretty good to bat on. I want to cover each and every aspect of batting, so that I am able to tackle any type of condition which we will be facing in England and do well there," he said.

Rahane believed he can make a comeback into white ball formats.

Getting ready for England 🏏🏏 pic.twitter.com/GRJXyZG7Mx — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) June 30, 2018

"I don't think that this (being left out of the ODI and T20I squads) is affecting me. The important thing is to believe in your abilities. I am aware of my capabilities and how good I am. It is all about believing in yourselves, rather than thinking about things that are not in your control," Rahane said.

"It is part and parcel of a professional cricketer's life. I know I can make a comeback and I have really done well in the shorter formats in the past. I think, right now, the important thing is to practice hard and go out there and enjoy myself. For me, it is important to serve my country, be it any format. It is important to contribute to my team's cause and do well for my country."

Rahane said core members of the team playing in England ahead of the Test series will only help the team.

"Most of the guys are already there and I think getting used to the conditions there is very important. I am also playing an India 'A' game there and after that we will play a practice match on 25th," Rahane said.

"So, I think two matches before the first Test will boost our confidence. I always believe that whenever we go to play in other countries, if we are familiar with the conditions before the first day of the Test, then we are in good shape."

Detailing on the Yo Yo test, Rahane said the players have accepted it as a part of their regime owing to its long-term fitness benefits. "The Indian cricketers are all prepared for it (Yo-Yo test). The culture right now in the team is to focus on fitness. We have been playing so many matches, it is only good for the players," said Rahane.

"If you have the cricketing skills and your fitness is up to the mark, you can go miles. Our intention is to make the team number 1 in the world, in all the formats. We believe that whatever fitness test is happening, it is really good for the team," he said.