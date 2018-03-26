Ajinkya Rahane to lead Rajasthan Royals as Steve Smith steps down

ALSO READ: SMITH MAY BE AXED AS RR CAPTAIN | CA PROBE REPORT SOON

The ICC banned Australia captain Smith for one Test after he admitted his involvement in the ball tampering scandal in the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. The Cricket Australia too has initiated a probe into the incident.

The Royals had held extensive discussions with BCCI on Sunday after the ICC meted out the ban and as reported by Mykhel the Rajasthan outfit has named Rahane as captain a day later.

So Steve Smith is not going to captain Rajasthan Royals. Really interesting, a bit unexpected. Will David Warner too not captain Hyderabad. If it happens that way, we may have all 8 Indian Captains for the first time in IPL history. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 26, 2018

Rajasthan Royals appoint @ajinkyarahane88 as the captain for #IPL2018



“The game is bigger than any individual and we hold this thought close to our heart.”- Manoj Badale , the co-owner of Rajasthan Royals



Read more: https://t.co/qBQbgUFb2u pic.twitter.com/iy3sMVWlc1 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 26, 2018

Manoj Badale, co-owner Royals

"Rajasthan Royals will do everything possible to protect the values and the integrity of the game. We agree with Steve's decision to step down as captain, and we are fortunate to have such a capable successor with Ajinkya Rahane.

"It is important that all cricket fans retain a balanced perspective on the situation. What happened in South Africa was clearly wrong, especially given that it appears to have been pre-meditated. That said, this will be a difficult time for Steve as well, given how much he cares about the game."

Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman, Royals

"Ajinkya Rahane has stepped up as a leader whenever he has been given the opportunity, be it for India or at Rajasthan Royals. We consider him the right candidate to lead the side this crucial season when the team is coming back to the IPL after two years.

"Governance and security are the prime policies that we as a franchise have taken into consideration and hence Rajasthan Royals' management is working towards deploying the best of governing and security methodologies to deliver the very best for the game of cricket in Jaipur."

Zubin Bharucha, Head of Cricket, Royals

"The incident in Cape Town has certainly disturbed the cricket world. We have been in constant touch with the BCCI and taken their counsel. We also have been in regular contact with Steve.

"Steve believes given the current circumstances it's in the best interest of the Rajasthan Royals that he steps down as captain so the team can get ready for the start of the IPL without distractions.

"Ajinkya Rahane has been an integral part of the Royals family and he understands the culture and values of our team. We have absolutely no doubt that he will be a great leader of the Rajasthan Royals."