Cricket Ajinkya Rahane vents frustration on Selectors after Ranji Century, says 'I should have played....' By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 20:07 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Ajinkya Rahane, after scoring a majestic 159 for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, openly expressed disappointment about being left out of India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, despite his rich experience and his proven leadership qualities in the longest format.

Rahane maintains that age should never be the sole criterion for selection, emphasizing instead the importance of intent, passion for red-ball cricket, and experience-qualities he believes he clearly displayed both as captain and batsman for India, particularly in high-pressure series such as the one against England and during previous tours.

Rahane's most memorable contributions in the BGT came during the 2020-21 series in Australia, where he led India as captain in Virat Kohli's absence. He scored a crucial century in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, an innings that played a key role in India's historic series win in Australia after 32 years. His leadership and batting under pressure earned widespread praise and cemented his reputation.

But the veteran has been out of the international fold for a long time now, and after his magnificent century for Mumbai, Rahane vented out his frustration, reiterating his lack of fortune in the BGT selection.

"It's not about the age. It's about the intent. It's about the passion for the red ball and the hard work you put in the middle. So I don't believe in that completely. Experience matters in red ball cricket. I thought, personally, the Indian team needed me in Australia," Rahane said on Sunday.

"After 34-35 players are old. Players are always looking to do well. Players are always looking to give their best. And if someone is really passionate about playing red ball cricket. I think selectors should look into it," he added.

Rahane's passionate plea for India comeback can materialize if he continues his purple patch with the bat. With India's upcoming series against South Africa, the veteran can dream of a call-up with continued form.