Ajit Agarkar realised IPL was a different kettle of fish after getting booed at his home ground

Referring to an IPL 2008 match in which his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders got all-out on 67 runs against Mumbai Indians, Agarkar -- in a conversation with former India opener Aakash Chopra -- said, "I was booed at Wankhede at a lot of times. I didn't get booed there only when I was playing for Mumbai. Playing for India also I have got booed after bowling a bad over, didn't matter you are from Mumbai or not. But yes, IPL has changed that thing. Even Virat Kohli once said that we play for India and get booed, I think that match was played in Mumbai."

"I don't care about those things, I have got booed enough in my career. You are right but, you expect those things from some states but that was an eyeopener. I realised that this IPL is something else and love for the franchise is different. The fan following of some franchises have increased so much that fans recognise players because of those franchises and not the nation they represent," the 42-year-old further added.

Mumbai chased the target in just 5.3 overs and mauled KKR at home by 8 wickets. With 15, Agarkar was the joint-highest scorer for KKR in that game. He conceded 5 runs without taking a wicket from the only over he bowled.

Talking about his formative days in cricket Agarkar also revealed that Sachin Tendulkar gifted him with a pair of gloves as a gesture to boost his confidence. Both Agarkar and Tendulkar were coached by Ramakant Achrekar and Agarkar was tipped as another big thing for India.

Chopra recalled how there was a talk in the domestic circuit that Tendulkar had gifted his pads to a fellow Mumbai cricketer named Ajit Agarkar.

"We heard there was a player for Mumbai, his name was Ajit Agarkar and Sachin Tendulkar has given him pads also. Agarkar will be the next Tendulkar," Chopra recalled.

While replying to that, Agarkar said, "Actually, it started because I wanted to become a batsman. In school I used to make runs, our coach was the same Ramakant Achrekar and he must have seen something in me. Sachin Tendulkar was by then the next big thing to come out of his coaching. Pravin Amre and many others also came before Sachin and was doing well. Many used to come out of his academy."

"I Used to make good runs and that was the perception of people. Now when you play well at the age of 16 you go and play IPL but then there was a fixed step to reach the national team. I used to make runs and there was news going around that there might be a new batsman coming from Mumbai but at that age, you think just of progressing in your game. Sachin gave me gloves. We were in the same school and he thought someone is performing well and so he gave me gloves. I didn't know him much then. I did not use his pad, maybe I could have become a better batsman if I had used his pad," Agarkar further added.

Agarkar represented India in 191 ODI matches for India and picked up 288 wickets, which is the third-highest amongst the Indian bowlers in 50-over cricket. He also played 26 Test matches.