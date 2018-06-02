England Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 1, Highlights: Cook falls short of 50 after bowlers star

Match Scorecard

Opener Cook surpassed a landmark set by former Australia captain Allan Border with his outing at Headingley and, after England skittled Pakistan for 174, put on 46 before being caught behind off Hasan Ali.

Keaton Jennings went for 29 on his return to the Test side in place of Mark Stoneman, but captain Joe Root was not out for the same total when the hosts reached stumps at 106-2.

It was a disappointing start for Pakistan after a commanding nine-wicket win at Lord's. Shadab Khan's third fifty in the last three Tests was the only real resistance England's seamers faced, but it lifted the tourists from 79-7 to a more respectable total.

With Ben Stokes ruled out due to a tear in his left hamstring, late call-up Sam Curran was handed a Test debut. Chris Woakes (3-55) was also recalled after sitting out the loss at Lord's and he grabbed his opportunity with three wickets in a Pakistan innings that lasted just 48.1 overs.

The rot set in early too, Stuart Broad (3-38) removing openers Imam-ul-Haq (0) and Azhar Ali (2) in a hurry as the tourists' decision to bat first after winning the toss quickly backfired.

Haris Sohail and Asad Shafiq – who made 28 and 27 respectively – briefly repelled England's attack, only for Woakes to remove both well-set batsmen prior to the lunch break.

Visiting captain Sarfraz Ahmed (14) was bowled by James Anderson (3-43), while the departures of Usman Salahuddin – making his Test debut in place of the injured Babar Azam – and Faheem Ashraf for the addition of just one run left Pakistan teetering.

However, aided by the lower order, Shadab responded to the desperate situation by going on the offensive, with 10 boundaries helping him to a half-century.

Aided by Mohammad Amir (13) and Hasan, who made 24 off just 16 deliveries, Shadab frustrated England before becoming Curran's maiden Test scalp by picking out Jennings in the deep on the leg side.

England put on an opening stand worth more than 50 runs for the first time in 12 Tests, but Jennings was dismissed in familiar fashion when he nicked Ashraf back to Sarfaz.

Cook stayed steady and found the ropes seven times from 106 deliveries, but he gloved through to the Pakistan skipper to leave it up to Root and nightwatchman Dom Bess (0 no) to see out the remainder of the day.

Source: OPTA/Omnisport