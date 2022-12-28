Australia vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Alex Carey's maiden Test century sees hosts pull away on day three

Carey began the day with nine runs, and added another 102 to reach 111 off 149 deliveries – surpassing Rod Marsh's knock of 110 back in 1977 to set a new standard for wicketkeepers at the famous ground.

He was eventually caught and bowled by Marco Jansen, but Cameron Green was determined to stick around as Australia took full control of the second Test.

Green patiently made his way to 51 not out from 177 balls while nursing a finger injury, and after another ugly finger injury earlier in the Test appeared to end Mitchell Starc's match, he also returned and scored 10no before the Australians declared at 575-8.

Anrich Nortje was the pick of the South African bowlers, taking 3-92 from his 25 overs.

Trailing by 386, the best the tourists could really hope for is a draw, but the chances of South Africa batting out the final two days took a massive blow before the close when Dean Elgar was caught behind for a duck off Aussie skipper Pat Cummins' bowling.

With the ball swinging a mile and Starc toughing it out to rejoin the attack, South Africa were saved from any further damage by the arrival of rain, ending the day's play over an hour before the scheduled finish time.

The visitors will resume on day four at 15-1 with Sarel Erwee (7no) and Theunis de Bruyn (6no) at the crease, trailing by 371 runs.

A maiden Test for Alex Carey is met with a standing ovation from the team balcony pic.twitter.com/pSfrc36axm — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 28, 2022

Carey's history-making knock

The century from Carey was not just the best score by a wicketkeeper at the MCG since Marsh in 1977, but the only other century by a wicketkeeper ever in a Test at the ground.

His previous high score from his 13 Test matches was 93 against Pakistan in Karachi earlier this year and the maiden century - which included 13 fours - raised his average to just under 40 (39.6).

Starc and Green battle through the pain

It was initially reported that Starc's finger injury from day one would likely take between six and eight weeks to properly heal, and that it could be some time before he bowls again – only for paceman to come out for a bat and bowl on day three.

It was also unknown if Green would be able to continue playing after a bouncer caught him on the finger in day two, triggering an injury retirement, but he also decided to battle it out and ended up facing the second-most deliveries in the match so far (177), as Australia impressively built on David Warner's double hundred.