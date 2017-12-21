All-rounder Krunal Pandya to tie knot with Pankhuri Sharma

Bengaluru, December 21: All-rounder Krunal Pandya, elder brother of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, is all set to tie knot with girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma later next week.

Krunal and Pankhuri announced this through their respective Instagram accounts, featuring a pre-marriage photo shoot dominated by cricket theme.

Hardik too congratulated the duo thorough his Twitter handle: "My Jaans are getting married. Excited."

Krunal plays for Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians and he has also appeared for India 'A'.

.@krunalpandya24: Caught n Bowled Pankhuri - 0(1) ☝🏻😂



My jaans are getting married and I am super excited for the wedding. Let the happiness begin!!! #BowledOverBeauty pic.twitter.com/4wRixFvenn — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 21, 2017

"We will marry in a ceremony attended by family members and close relatives. On the same evening, a reception will be organized. I am very happy that I am marrying a girl who is more like a friend and understands me," Krunal was quoted by Times Of India.

The left-hander also rated Pankhuri as his "ultimate guide."