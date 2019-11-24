Ambati Rayudu is a frustrated cricketer: HCA president Mohd Azharuddin

Rayudu on Saturday (November 23) alleged corruption in Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and requested Telangana's Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao to address the issue.

When asked about Rayudu's allegations, Azharuddin, the former India cricketer, said the former "is a frustrated cricketer".

Rayudu, in a tweet, wrote, "Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into nd address the rampant corruption prevailing in HCA. Hw can Hyderabad be great when it's cricket team is influenced by money nd corrupt ppl who hav numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet."

Ambati Rayudu accuses HCA of corruption, urges minister to intervene

This was Rayudus next tweet after the controversial 3D post following his omission from the squad for the ICC World Cup in England earlier this year.

"Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup," the Hyderabad cricketer had posted in an apparent reference to the chief selector MSK Prasad stating that Vijay Shankar had been picked (for the WC) for his three-dimensional skills (batting, bowling and fielding).

He had subsequently announced his retirement when the World Cup was in progress. However, he made a comeback to the game in August and led Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments.

Rayudu had reportedly decided to take a break from first-class cricket on Friday. The stylish Hyderabad batsman has played 55 one-day internationals scoring 1,694 runs and six T20 internationals for the country.

