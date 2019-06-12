Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Amir confessed to spot-fixing after Afridi slapped him: Razzaq

By Pti
razzaq

Karachi, June 12: Muhammed Amir had confessed to spot-fixing only after then ODI skipper Shahid Afridi slapped the fast bowler while Salman Butt was involved in corruption much before Pakistan's ill-fated tour of England in 2010, claimed former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq.

Spilling the beans on the scandal which tarnished the image of Pakistan cricket, Razzaq narrated the Aamir incident while speaking to the GNN news channel. "He (Afridi) told me to leave the room but after a while I heard the sound of a slap and then Aamir told the whole truth," Razzaq said.

The all-rounder also blamed the then PCB set-up for bringing bad name to Pakistan cricket. "I thought instead of going to the ICC to prove its efficiency, the PCB should have instead directly taken the three players to task despite their denials and sent them back home on some pretext. They should have banned them for a year or so. In the end by not doing this, the PCB spoilt the image of Pakistan cricket worldwide."

Razzaq, 39, also claimed that Butt was deliberately getting out and playing dot balls much before the scandal broke out in England. "I shared my concerns with Afridi but he said it is just my Waham (misconception) and nothing is wrong. But when I was batting with Salman Butt during a match of the World T20 in West Indies, I was convinced he was letting down the team."

Razzaq recalled he told Butt to take a single and give him the strike but he did not pay heed to his advise. "I was surprised when he refused this strategy. When I realised what he was up to (something) I told him strictly to give me the strike. Yet every over he deliberately played two or three balls and then gave me strike. I got upset and felt the pressure and got out."

Butt, Aamir and Muhammad Asif were the three players eventually banned for a minimum of five years in early 2011 by the ICC's anti-corruption tribunal after they were first suspended in September 2010. All three have now returned to playing cricket after completing their five-year bans. But only Aamir has been considered and picked for the Pakistan national team and is presently competing in the World Cup.

More SHAHID AFRIDI News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 17 - June 12 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ICC WC 2019: India probable XI vs NZ
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 17:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue