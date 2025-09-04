Not MCG or Lord’s - this Asia Cup venue sits top with Most International Matches; No India Stadiums in Top 30

Cricket Amit Mishra Retires From All Forms Of Cricket After 25-Year Career By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 13:19 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Veteran Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra has officially called time on his cricketing journey, announcing his retirement from all forms of the game on Thursday, September 4.

Over a career that spanned more than two decades, Mishra built a reputation as a reliable and crafty wrist spinner, representing India in all three formats and leaving behind an impressive legacy.

Mishra first donned the India jersey in 2003, making his ODI debut against South Africa, where he bowled a steady spell of 1/29 in five overs. Five years later, he made an immediate impact on his Test debut against Australia in Mohali, where he claimed figures of 5/71 in the first innings and finished with 7/106 in the match. His performance played a vital role in India's commanding 320-run victory.

The 42-year-old last featured for India in December 2016 during the fifth Test against England in Chennai, where he picked up two wickets as India sealed a memorable 4-1 series win. Across formats, Mishra represented the national side in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20Is, collecting a total of 156 wickets.

Beyond the international arena, Mishra also carved out a stellar career in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He remains one of the tournament's most successful spinners, with 174 wickets in 162 matches, making him the eighth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. Remarkably, he also holds the distinction of claiming the most hat-tricks in the league - three in total, achieved in 2008, 2011, and 2013.

Reflecting on his career, Mishra shared an emotional note with fans and well-wishers on X. "Today, after 25 years, I announce my retirement from cricket - a game that has been my first love, my teacher, and my greatest source of joy. This journey has been filled with countless emotions - moments of pride, hardship, learning, and love... I am deeply grateful to the BCCI, Haryana Cricket Association, my coaches, support staff, colleagues, and most importantly, the fans, whose faith and support gave me strength at every step," he wrote.

In another heartfelt message, he added, "From the struggles and sacrifices in the early days to the unforgettable moments on the field, every chapter has been an experience that has shaped me as a cricketer and as a person... Cricket has given me everything, and now, I look forward to giving back to the game that made me who I am."

Mishra's retirement brings down the curtain on a remarkable chapter in Indian cricket, one defined by perseverance, skill, and an unwavering love for the sport.