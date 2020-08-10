Ananthapadmanabhan included in ICC's international panel

The former Kerala spinner joins fellow Indians C Shamshuddin, Anil Chaudhary and Virender Sharma in the international panel and is now eligible to officiate in the ODI and T20 Internationals apart from junior World Cup.

The 50-year-old has officiated in all major domestic events including the IPL.

He also officiated in the latest Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra and even stood at both ends for a while after Shamshuddin got injured.

Ananthapadmanabhan played 105 First-Class and 54 List A games for Kerala, taking 344 and 87 wickets respectively. He also scored three First-Class hundreds and eights half-centuries.