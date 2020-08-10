Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ananthapadmanabhan included in ICC's international panel

By Pti

New Delhi, Aug 10: India's KN Ananthapadmanabhan has been included in ICC's international panel of umpires following compatriot Nitin Menon's promotion to the elite panel.

The former Kerala spinner joins fellow Indians C Shamshuddin, Anil Chaudhary and Virender Sharma in the international panel and is now eligible to officiate in the ODI and T20 Internationals apart from junior World Cup.

The 50-year-old has officiated in all major domestic events including the IPL.

He also officiated in the latest Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra and even stood at both ends for a while after Shamshuddin got injured.

Ananthapadmanabhan played 105 First-Class and 54 List A games for Kerala, taking 344 and 87 wickets respectively. He also scored three First-Class hundreds and eights half-centuries.

More ICC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 2,215,074 | World - 20,016,368
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: icc india umpire cricket
Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 22:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 10, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue