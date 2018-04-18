Box-office Andre Russell in Windies squad for T20 fundraiser

The game, to be played on May 31 against a Rest of the World XI captained by England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan, is being held to raise money for hurricane-damaged stadiums in the Caribbean.

Carlos Brathwaite will lead the Windies and will be able to call on Russell, who only in February returned from a 12-month suspension for failing to provide his whereabouts on three separate occasions - an offence equal to a failed doping test under the rules laid down by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Russell has been in blistering form for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League this month, blasting 88 from 36 deliveries against Chennai Super Kings - including 11 sixes - before launching a further half a dozen maximums in a 12-ball 41 against Delhi Daredevils on Monday.

As well as Russell, the Windies - not to mention the Lord's faithful - will be boosted by the presence of box-office openers Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis.

Here is the WINDIES squad for the Hurricane Relief T20 Challenge against the ICC Rest of the World XI on May 31st. https://t.co/zTKbyCpEt5 pic.twitter.com/x5s3W21xUh — CricketWestIndies (@westindies) April 17, 2018

"We welcome the return of the players who missed the Pakistan series and are delighted to recall Andre Russell to the squad, as we believe he will have a key role in our white-ball cricket," said Windies' chairman of selectors Courtney Browne.

"Denesh Ramdin and Keemo Paul keep their places after encouraging performances at both regional and international level."

West Indies squad: Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Samuel Badree, Marlon Samuels, Kesrick Williams.

Source: OPTA