Cricket
Flintoff unhurt after high-speed Top Gear crash

By Patric Ridge
Andrew Flintoff has said he is absolutely fine following an accident
Andrew Flintoff has said he is "absolutely fine" following an accident

London, September 12: Former England cricket captain Andrew Flintoff has said he is "absolutely fine" after being involved in an accident while filming BBC motor show Top Gear.

Flintoff was driving a three-wheel trike at Elvington Airfield near York - the same venue where ex-Top Gear host Richard Hammond experienced a near-fatal crash in 2006.

The 41-year-old Flintoff, who was reported to have reached a top speed of 124mph on Tuesday, insisted he came out unscathed.

"I'm absolutely fine and was back filming ," Flintoff told The Mirror newspaper.

"I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in Top Gear drag races but on this occasion, I went a few lengths too far! It will look more ridiculous than dangerous when you see it on TV."

Flintoff is one of the new hosts of Top Gear, having been handed the job last October.

Read more about: cricket england andrew flintoff
Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 14:20 [IST]
