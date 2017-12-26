Big Bash League: Stars Tye-d up in knots as Scorchers star takes five

Melbourne, Dec 26: Andrew Tye starred once again as reigning champions Perth Scorchers recovered from a dismal start to make it two wins from two in the Big Bash League with a 13-run victory over Melbourne Stars.

Tye, who took a hat-trick in a four-wicket haul against Sydney Sixers on Saturday, was chiefly responsible for limiting the Stars to a modest total of 129-8 at The Furnace, returning 5-23 from four superb overs.

The Scorchers had earlier recovered from 10-3 to post 142-6, thanks largely to Hilton Cartwright's 58 and valuable contributions from Adam Voges (35) and Ashton Agar (33 not out).

Cartwright and Voges shared 83 for the fourth wicket, the former completing a maiden BBL half-century before Agar provided welcome impetus at the end of the innings.

If the Stars were favourites at halfway, that soon changed as they slumped to 40-4 in the powerplay overs.

Rob Quiney (25) and James Faulkner (35 not out) did their best to keep the visitors in the contest, but all five members of the Scorchers' attack kept things tight to ensure the required run-rate spiralled.

Tye was easily the standout performer and sealed his side's victory by taking 2-4 in the final over, which began with the Stars requiring 18 for victory.

SCORCHERS' MATCH-WINNER ONLY A TYE-NY BIT EXCITED

Tye was a master of understatement after taking his tally of BBL wickets to nine in two matches.

"It's going alright so far. I just hope I can keep going," said the seamer.

HANDSCOMB FAILS ON RETURN TO DOMESTIC ACTION

After losing his place in Australia's Test team after two Ashes Tests, Peter Handscomb will have been eager to remind the selectors of his value - albeit in a very different format - on Tuesday.

However, he could only make eight before being expertly caught at deep square-leg off Tye by Will Bosisto, who cleverly threw the ball skywards before stepping over the boundary rope and returning to complete the catch.

Source: OPTA