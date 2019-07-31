Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: Mathews leads Sri Lanka's rout of Bangladesh

The experienced all-rounder anchored the hosts' innings masterfully, making 87 out of 294 for eight – a target that always looked likely to be well beyond the tourists on a slowing pitch.

Seamer Kasun Rajitha, playing his first match of the series, staked a convincing claim in the early days of Sri Lanka's post-Lasith Malinga era in the 50-over format by ripping out Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal and fellow opener Anamul Haque early in the chase.

Rajitha finished with 2-17 from his five overs, while fellow seamer Dasun Shanaka reduced the middle order to rubble and was the pick of the Sri Lanka attack with 3-27 from six, as Bangladesh were dismissed for 172.

Sri Lanka were made to work for their imposing total after Avishka Fernando was trapped lbw by Shafiul Islam (3-68) in the fifth over.

Captain Dimuth Karunarate and wicketkeeper Kusal Perera steadied matters with 46 and 42 respectively but each fell caught at the wicket in quick succession.

That brought Mathews together with fellow half-centurion Kusal Mendis, who hit 54 from 58 deliveries despite a watchful start to their 101-run partnership.

Soumya Sarkar removed Mendis on his way to career-best figures of 3-56, but that brought Dasun Shanaka to the crease for an explosive 30 off 14 balls.

Mathews rode his luck as he was dropped on 32 and 63 before eventually falling to Soumya in the final over.

It was a fine all-round performance from the pick of Bangladesh's attack, but Soumya was powerless at the other end as Shanaka capitalised on Rajitha's early breakthroughs by removing Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun and Mahmudullah cheaply.

Soumya was the eighth man to go for 69, bowled by spinner Akila Dananjaya. The only other resistance of note came from Taijul Islam, who was left on 39 not out after last man Rubel Hossain was run out.