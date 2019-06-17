'Another strike on Pakistan': Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates Team India on emphatic WC win

New Delhi, June 17: Home Minister Amit Shah Monday (June 17) congratulated Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team for its emphatic victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at Old Trafford on Sunday (June 16).
Buoyoed with Men In Blue's win, Shah said it was "another strike" on the neighbouring country and the "result is same". His comments came after India inflicted a humiliating 89-run defeat on their arch-rivals in the much-hyped World Cup match. India-Pakistan matches in the World Cup are hailed as the 'mother of all clashes' in the multi-nation tournament.
With this win, Team India continued their unbeaten record against the Men In Green and took the tally to 7-0.
"Another strike on Pakistan by #TeamIndia and the result is same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win. #INDvPAK (sic)," he tweeted.
Amit Shah wasn't the only politician who congratulated Kohli and Co. for registering a big win in a contest that was largely one-sided.
The Indian Army had carried out a surgical strike across the Line of Control in Pakistani occupied Kashmir on September 29, 2016 as well after terrorist attacked an army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18, 2016 killing 18 jawans.
(With PTI inputs)
