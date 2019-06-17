Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

'Another strike on Pakistan': Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates Team India on emphatic WC win

By
Another strike on Pakistan: Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates Team India on emphatic WC win

New Delhi, June 17: Home Minister Amit Shah Monday (June 17) congratulated Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team for its emphatic victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at Old Trafford on Sunday (June 16).

Buoyoed with Men In Blue's win, Shah said it was "another strike" on the neighbouring country and the "result is same". His comments came after India inflicted a humiliating 89-run defeat on their arch-rivals in the much-hyped World Cup match. India-Pakistan matches in the World Cup are hailed as the 'mother of all clashes' in the multi-nation tournament.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Points Table | Stats

With this win, Team India continued their unbeaten record against the Men In Green and took the tally to 7-0.

"Another strike on Pakistan by #TeamIndia and the result is same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win. #INDvPAK (sic)," he tweeted.

Amit Shah wasn't the only politician who congratulated Kohli and Co. for registering a big win in a contest that was largely one-sided.

The Indian Army had carried out a surgical strike across the Line of Control in Pakistani occupied Kashmir on September 29, 2016 as well after terrorist attacked an army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18, 2016 killing 18 jawans.

(With PTI inputs)

More ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 23 - June 17 2019, 03:00 PM
West Indies
Bangladesh
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 13:27 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 17, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue