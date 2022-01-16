Anushka Sharma pens emotional letter for husband Virat Kohli as he steps down as India Test Captain

Kohli, who took over from MS Dhoni midway through the Australian tour back in 2014-15, on Saturday (January 15) stunned the cricketing world with his sudden decision to quit Test captaincy a day after India lost the Test series in South Africa 1-2.

Anushka took to Instagram handle and shared candid pictures of the 33-year-old cricketer, who leaves as the most successful India captain in Test cricket with 40 wins from 68 matches with the highlight being the wins in Australia and England last year.

The actor, who tied the knot with Kohli in 2017, wrote how she saw the cricketer grow leaps and bounds ever since he took on the Test captaincy.

"I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from test cricket. I remember MS, you and I having a chat later that day and him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it. Since that day, I've seen more than just your beard turning grey.

"I've seen growth. Immense growth. Around you and within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team and what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I'm more proud of the growth you achieved within you," she wrote.

She also recalled how in 2014, the couple was "young and naive", who believed just good intentions, positive drive and motives can take one ahead in life. The actor said while these qualities are instrumental, they come with their own challenges.

"A lot of these challenges that you faced were not always on the field. But then, this is life right? It tests you in places where you least expect it to but where you need it the most. And my love, I am so proud of you for not letting anything come in the way of your good intentions," she wrote.

The 'PK' star lauded Kohli for "leading by example" and noted how the cricketer never fell prey to any pretence and always kept his life "unconventional and straightforward". "You led by example and gave winning on-field every ounce of your energy to the extent that after some losses I've sat next to you with tears in your eyes, while you wondered if there's still something more you could have done. This is who you are and this is what you expected from everyone.

"You've been unconventional and straightforward. Pretence is your foe and this is what makes you great in my eyes and the eyes of your admirers. Because underneath all this were your pure, unadulterated intentions always. And not everyone will be able to truly understand that," she added.

The 33-year-old actor said the couple's daughter, Vamika will be a witness to how instrumental Kohli's captaincy was in shaping him not only as a cricketer but also a father. The couple became parents to their baby girl in January 2021.

"Truly blessed are those who tried to get to know you beneath what meets the eye. You are not perfect and have your flaws but then again when did you ever try to conceal that? What you did was to always stand up for doing the right thing, the harder thing, always!

"You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position and I know that. Because when one holds on to something so tightly they limit themselves and you, my love, are limitless. Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her. You did good," she concluded.

Kohli led India to the top of world rankings and during his tenure, the team recorded a memorable series win in Australia. The cricketer had shocked Indian cricket with his decision to step down as the T20 captain before the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. His sudden decision didn't go down well with BCCI as the Delhi cricketer was later sacked as ODI captain by the board.