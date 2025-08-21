Why India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup will happen? Sports Ministry confirming No Bilateral series but makes other Revelation | Exclusive

Cricket Arius Kollam Sailors ready to prove their strength once again in KCL 2025 By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 8:15 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

KCL 2025: The Arius Kollam Sailors arrive well-prepared to defend their crown. Retaining most of the key players who played a decisive role in last season's title triumph, the team has also bolstered its strength by securing more talents through the auction.

With both batting and bowling resources that any side would envy, the Sailors are looking formidable in Season 2. As in the previous campaign, Sachin Baby will continue to lead as captain.

Among the five players who produced standout batting performances last season, all but one remain with the squad this year. Captain Sachin Baby was the team's top scorer last season with 528 runs, which included two centuries and three half-centuries.

Following him in the run tally were Abhishek J Nair and Vatsal Govind, finishing second and third respectively. With all three still in the team, the core batting unit remains intact. To strengthen further, the squad has added Vishnu Vinod and MS Akhil. Vishnu, who scored 438 runs last season with one century and one fifty, was the league's third-highest run-getter. Alongside them, Rahul Sharma, Bharat Surya, and Sharafudheen bring more firepower to the batting line-up.

In bowling too, last season's key performers have stayed on. Sharafudheen, with 19 wickets, and Biju Narayanan, with 17 wickets, were the team's leading wicket-takers. They are once again expected to spearhead the bowling attack. The team also reacquired Pavanraj and Vijay Viswanath through the auction while roping in fresh faces like Eden Appel Tom and Jose Perayil. Sharafudheen and MS Akhil will continue to provide valuable all-round strength. The squad also features talents like Amaljit Anu, Sachin PS, and Ajayghosh, adding depth to the unit.

The coaching staff is led by Monish Satheesh as head coach, with Nikhilesh Surendran as assistant coach. Ajish serves as the manager, while Aaron George Thomas takes charge as video analyst.

Squad: Sachin Baby (C), NM Sharafudheen, Vishnu Vinod, Vatsal Govind, Abhishek J Nair, MS Akhil, Biju Narayanan, Vijay Viswanath, Rahul Sharma, Atuljit Anu, Amal AG, Ashiq Muhammed, Sachin PS, Ajayghosh NS, Pavan Raj, Jose Perayil, Eden Appel Tom, Bharat Surya.