Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai squad for 'Vizzy' trophy

Arjun is a left-arm fast bowler and his name figures in the squad announced for the 50-over 'open' tournament by the Mumbai Cricket Association on its website.

Last year, he made his debut for India U19 during the tour of Sri Lanka and featured in the four-day games, but he wasn't picked for the limited overs games.

In the past, the 19-year-old Arjun also played in the T20 Mumbai League after he was picked up for Rs 5 lakh.

The Mumbaikar has also bowled to the Indian team in the nets.

Squad: Hardik Tamore (Captain), Srujan Athawale, Rudra Dhanday, Chinmay Sutar, Ashay Sardesai, Sairaj Patil, Onkar Jadhav, Satyalaksha Jain, Minad Manjrekar, Arjun Tendulkar, Aman Sheron, Atharva Poojary, Maxwell Swaminathan, Prashant Solanki and Vighnesh Solanki.